The NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement are deeply rooted in the hearts of American people
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
5 views • 06/10/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2j7hmf5bc6

06/06/2023 【MilesInsight】Brother David says that from the interactions of the nearly 100 American friends and guests who came over and joined our anniversary, and the foreign audiences on our show, we can see that the NFSC and the Whistleblowers’ Movement are deeply rooted in the hearts of American people. They can feel that we are not doing it for our own interest but for America and the entire world. So they are gradually joining us.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


06/06/2023 【妮可看七哥】长岛哥谈到，从到我们庆典现场的将近100位美国友人和嘉宾，以及我们节目上外国观众的互动来看，新中国联邦和爆料革命已经深深根植于美国人民心中。他们能够感受到我们不是为了自己的私利做这些事情，而是为了美国和全世界。因此，他们逐渐开始加入我们。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
