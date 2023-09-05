© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Sep 5, 2023] CuttingEdge: Testimony and Mystery w/ SABBATH AT MIDNIGHT (promo)
10 views • 09/21/2023
Testimony and Mystery w/ SABBATH AT MIDNIGHT
Tuesday Night (9/5/23)
10pmEST/9CST/7PDT
Join us as we dive deep into the realms of the unexplained, the enigmatic, and the thought-provoking. In "Testimony and Mystery," we are thrilled to welcome two distinguished podcasters who have been rapidly rising through the ranks on Spotify with their intriguing show, Sabbath At Midnight. Our two guests will take us on a journey through the intersection of faith and the unknown. Drawing from a biblical perspective, they will explore their personal journey coming to know Christ Jesus and cover topics that will leave you questioning the boundaries of science, spirituality, and the mysteries that lie in between.
https://rumble.com/v3ey9ni-testimony-and-mystery.html
