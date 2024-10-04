FREE SPEECH UNDER SIEGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week, former Secretary of State, John Kerry, declared his disdain for the first amendment when it comes to social media and ‘disinformation’ at a World Economic Forum meeting. He’s just one of the prominent politicians, journalists and world leaders who are trying to stifle free speech including The Atlantic, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton, under the guise of protecting the people from misinformation.