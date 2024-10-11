Hurricane Milton killed at least 11 people in the United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hurricane Milton has killed at least 11 people in the United States, NBC News reports.
The hurricane has reportedly left Florida and is moving over the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Experts thought it would be the most powerful in decades, ranking it at the highest category, category five, but its strength turned out to be somewhat less. Milton was rated at three on the Saffir-Simpson scale.