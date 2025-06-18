It's all Going Down All Aroung Us

When you tell somebody something and it’s obvious they have doubts the three words you usually say to them are “COME AND SEE”





Jhn 1:36 And looking upon Jesus as he walked, John The Baptist said, Behold the Lamb of God!

Jhn 1:37 And the two disciples heard him speak, and they followed Jesus. (Andrew)





John 1:38 Then Jesus turned, and saw them following, and saith unto them, What seek ye? They said unto him, Rabbi, (which is to say, being interpreted, Master,) where dwellest thou?

Jhn 1:39 He saith unto them, Come and see. They came and saw where he dwelt, and abode with him that day: for it was about the tenth hour.





John 1:45 Philip found Nathanael, and saith unto him, We have found him, of whom Moses in the law, and the prophets, did write, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph. 46. And Nathanael said unto him, Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth? Philip saith unto him, Come and see.





You know what I believe, about 99.9 percent of these evolutionist, they have never cracked open a Bible and read a single page.





Get your Grand Ma’s Bible and open it to the book of John and read it.

You just might find the “Ancient Path to Eternal Life”, Forget the Monkeys.



