‘Bigotry of the Democrats’: Former Trump strategist on Biden losing minority support

Former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka has commented on Joe Biden losing support among non-white Americans. A New York Times/Siena College poll earlier this month said that Joe Biden was leading former president Donald Trump 56 points to 44 among non-white Americans. This is a group Biden won by almost 50 points in the 2020 presidential election. “Remember, this is the candidate who said, when he was running for the presidency … ‘If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black’,” Mr Gorka told Sky News host Rita Panahi. “This is the bigotry of the Democrats – the party that was responsible for the KKK; the party that was the party of the segregationists. “That’s Joe Biden’s Democrat Party.”







