The Economy Sucks

Most of [Bidan]’s economic ‘growth’ comes from gubment spending, which is sucking/laundering $ out of the economy.
Stagflation is back.
So the lib media are reframing that.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4rpmtk-the-left-gets-a-smackdown-in-court-ep.-2238-04262024.html