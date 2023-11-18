Spent all my childhood waiting for my mother, older brother to hug my two younger siblings tightly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Nov 17, 2023
This was the story of the life of 3 little dogs
Even though they were young, they had already know suffering
We would take care of them, to make up for them for their hard days
The doctors advised us to castrate them, vaccinate them
Especially we considered spending more time having fun with them.
These dogs underwent many tests, daily baths and oral and topical medications.
It was like 3 saves at once and treated their skin disease, always longer.
They had to be hospitalized for a while until their skin got better
Doctors actively participated in their treatment
They said they were pitiful dogs so they wanted to save them as quickly as possible
Their disease made their skin itchy like ants crawling on their hands
With us by their side, these dogs would heal soon
