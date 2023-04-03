BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is a Warning Sound But People Don't See It...
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
484 views • 04/03/2023

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

3,109,601 views (YouTube)       Apr 30, 2022

Mysterious and strange sounds are being heard worldwide, seemingly coming from the sky. Even Internet celebrity Joe Rogan raises questions about what the source of these perplexing and unexplainable sounds might be. Could Angels be the unseen source behind these mysterious sounds? Joe's answer may shock you... 

In this presentation, Joe Kirby explores whether or not these obscure events might have something to do with the 7 trumpets sounded by the 7 angels prophesied in the Book of Revelation.

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



Keywords
bibleangelwarningrevelationsoundtrumpetseventh trumpet
