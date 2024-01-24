Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I AM ⚔ A SOLDIER
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
495 Subscribers
56 views
Published a month ago

Special thanks to Coach Dave for the video: https://coachdavelive.com


Source: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2067026797012331&id=100011150919068&mibextid=KsPBc6


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/soldier-salute


LET ME REMIND YOU WHO GOD'S ARMY IS :: ⚔


Matthew 8:9

For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations


Luke 7:8

For I also am a man set under authority, having under me soldiers, and I say unto one, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations


John 19:24

They said therefore among themselves, Let us not rend it, but cast lots for it, whose it shall be: that the scripture might be fulfilled, which saith, They parted my raiment among them, and for my vesture they did cast lots. These things therefore the soldiers did.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations


Acts 12:18

Now as soon as it was day, there was no small stir among the soldiers, what was become of Peter.

In Context | Full Chapter | Other Translations


Acts 23:10

And when there arose a great dissension, the chief captain, fearing lest Paul should have been pulled in pieces of them, commanded the soldiers to go down, and to take him by force from among them, and to bring him into the castle.


https://www.biblegateway.com/quicksearch/?quicksearch=i+am+a+soldier&version=KJV

Keywords
godarmysoldierscoach dave daubenmirepass the saltoccupy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket