The Sane Asylum #149 - 18 June 23 - CoHost: Frederick C Blackburn-BB9!

Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe as co-host. Check out BB9’s new show on RepublicBroadcasting.org Saturdays 7-8pm Eastern. “The Saturday Snack Shack!” Topics include: Pedo Pride at White House, Satanic mind control at stadium concerts, Roseanne Barr says 6 gorillion should die, Texas Pastor: “God says we should hate Pride,” Great callers in hour 2… and so much more.