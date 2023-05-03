Balaji Pays up 1 Million $$ Bet Early -- Explains Impending Financial Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CTO of Coinbase, Balaji, paid up his $1 million bitcoin that, having predicted and bet that it would reach a price of US $1 million by July. He explains that he made the million dollar debt as a marketing ploy to warn everybody of the massive financial printing that was coming from the United States and the world. Maybe he's just making the best of a bad situation, here are some analysis.#balaji #bitcoinbet #inflation #printing
