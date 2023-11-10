DEEP STATE DECODES 11/10/23 EPISODE 751

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Devils don't Worry
Music intro: Eric Burdon - Sixteen Tons
Video credit: https://www.jordannews.jo/Section-20/Middle-East/Helicopter-footage-shows-IOF-targeting-of-civilians-at-music-festival-32190
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20231030-report-7-october-testimonies-strikes-major-blow-to-israeli-narrative/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-11-09-iron-dome-failing-idf-armor-destroyed-hamas.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iN64_YGga68 Israel Abandoned By Biggest Ally? USA Openly Contradicts PM Netanyahu On Gaza Plan After Hamas War
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/11/09/james-comer-subpoenas-4-key-biden-family-associates-including-moneyman-and-art-dealer/
https://revolver.news/2023/11/deep-state-is-coming-after-steven-crowder-for-releasing-trans-manifesto-but-hes-fearlessly-doubling-down/
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2023/11/09/lawsuit-mark-zuckerberg-repeatedly-shot-down-plans-to-protect-teens-on-instagram-facebook/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/could-we-have-ultimate-maga-ticket-2024-donald/
https://futurism.com/the-byte/space-force-boss-weird-new-weapons-orbit
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/politics/who-is-trying-to-kill-rfk-jr/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Rzvtv4S3av0/ HOW COME YOU NEVER WIN THE LOTTERY? BECAUSE IT IS RIGGED.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzoV8WxbXZI&t=1s Orgone works
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UdkaypjXBo Mobile Phone vs Steel Wool I How Your iPhone Will Damage Your Brain
