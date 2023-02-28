Tom Renz | Fighting Back Against Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everyone always asks me, what can I do to help you fight? Today I list a few RINO's that need to recieve emails, letters, and phone calls from their constituents. As Gen. Flynn always says, "local involvement, creates national impact." What happens in our backyards is critical. It's time we call out every RINO in office. #RINOHunting #Justice #GOP #ArrestKatieHobbs #Truth #GodWins