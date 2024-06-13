199 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Moving Of The Spirit, Waiting For The Latter Rain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 199 we discuss the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, the Spirit of Truth. As the early rain was poured out at Pentecost, we are praying and waiting for the latter rain to fall on God's remnant so that the loud cry can prepare multitudes for the return of Jesus. Will this be a general outpouring of the Spirit, or are there certain conditions to be met before this long awaited event can take place?