Another map of the Hamas invasion and alleged control of Israeli territories.

Compiled based on data from open data researchers (OSINT analysts).

🐻It looks Hamas liberated more territory in few hours than AFU in 4 months

Red colour=sector Gaza

Green colour=Hamas control

Red arrows=movement of Hamas

Hamas statement:

"We are opening a battle that will expand, escalate, and deepen, and its goal is the freedom of our people and their sanctities, and our right to be free and secure in a free and independent homeland.

If the whole world were silent, we would not remain silent about the desecration of our sanctities, the attempts to desecrate Al-Aqsa, and the attacks on Al-Aqsa. We will do everything necessary to preserve the dignity, existence and freedom of our people. There will be no talk even about the details of the dead and captured Israelis, and our prisoners in prisons whose freedom is at hand."

Adding these comments or reports from:

@ScottRitter on X:

💬 "It must be tough waking up in Israel this morning confronted by the reality that the vaunted Israeli military, having flexed its muscles so impressively against unarmed Palestinians over the past years, isn’t so impressive when the Palestinians fight back.

If Hezbollah joins the fight, we could see the strategic defeat of Israel.

If Iran joins, we could see the end of Israel.

Israel brought this on itself.

Thank you, Bibbi Netanyahu."

and From:

The United States intends to provide Israel with everything necessary for defense

The head of the US Department of Defense, Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin, noted that the commitment of the United States to Israel's right to self-defense is still unshakable

The US authorities intend to provide Israel with everything necessary for protection in light of the shelling of its territory. This is stated in a written statement by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin.

"I am closely following the developments in Israel. Our commitment to Israel's right to defend itself remains unwavering, and I extend my condolences to the families of those whose lives were taken by this heinous attack on civilians. In the coming days, the US Department of Defense will work to provide Israel with what it needs to defend and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism," the document says.

and of course:

NATO condemns Hamas attacks on Israel

The official representative of the North Atlantic Alliance, Dylan White, called terrorism a fundamental threat to free societies

NATO strongly condemns the attacks of the Palestinian Hamas movement on Israel. This was stated by the official representative of the North Atlantic Alliance, Dylan White.

"We strongly condemn today’s terrorist attacks by Hamas against NATO partner Israel. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected. Terrorism is a fundamental threat to free societies, and Israel has the right to defend itself.," he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

