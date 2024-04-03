Rep. Lauren Boebert has emergency surgery, diagnosed with rare disorder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot and was diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome, she announced Tuesday evening.
The Republican congresswoman, 37, was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after she experienced swelling in her upper left leg.
“After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” a statement on Facebook from her campaign read.
