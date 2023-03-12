© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2b5zjk8f3d
3/11/2023 Miles Guo: Why did Saudi Arabia and Iran suddenly announce the re-establishment of their diplomatic relations right after the completion of the Two Sessions of the CCP? How come the Russian missiles have suddenly become so precise?
#TheTwoSessions #IranSaudiresumerelations #PLARocketForce #RussiaUkraineWar #XitheDeadEmperor
3/11/2023 文贵盖特：沙特、伊朗为啥突然在中共两会后宣布恢复外交关系？俄罗斯导弹怎么也突然精准了，打哪儿是哪儿？
#中共两会 #沙特伊朗建交 #火箭军 #俄乌战争 #习死皇