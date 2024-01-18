Create New Account
Guided Meditation | Flowing the healing love from source into the divine vessel of your body | Heal
Sarita Sol
Published a month ago

When you know yourself as unconditional love in expression and can embody this all healing on every level of your reality becomes possible. This is beautiful guided meditation that will change your state of being and show you yourself in your true essence

For all courses and workshops go to www.sarita-sol.com


Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community

 guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.

https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol

For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com.com.

lovehow tohealingmeditationrelationshipslove yourselfquantumhealinghealyour bodyhealingmeditation

