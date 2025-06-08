BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian Naval Special Forces Cripple Ukrainian Communications & Drone Networks in the Black Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
2
215 views • 3 months ago

Russian Naval Special Forces Cripple Ukrainian Communications and Drone Networks in the Black Sea

I posted part 2, today June 8, good video too... Cynthia 

Black Sea Fleet: https://www.brighteon.com/8ba4ab4e-0bf0-48f9-a22c-3267934a1063

Russian naval special forces from the “Española (spainrus)” detachment, in coordination with the Black Sea Fleet, conducted a series of precision strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure near offshore gas platforms in the Black Sea. The operation targeted key satellite communication systems and a radio relay hub used to coordinate drone attacks on Crimea.

Using long-range FPV “Ovod” drones launched from the Russian mainland, Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian assets mounted on the towers and completed additional classified tasks at sea. Video footage confirmed Ukrainian communication systems in flames, and the strike teams withdrew without losses despite intense but ineffective return fire.

The operation temporarily disrupts Ukraine’s ability to launch mass UAV raids on the peninsula, significantly reducing the effectiveness of its drone campaign.

Satellite imagery recorded fires in the past week in the area of the offshore rigs. Ukrainian channels, clearly confused, assumed it was the result of their own operation.

Now we know...

