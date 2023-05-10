Dr. David Martin: Compelling Evidence That COVID-19 Was a PLANNED Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Martin (http://t.me/DrDMartinWorld) Provides Compelling Evidence That COVID-19 Was a PLANNED Event
• 2014 - The University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, "conveniently" received an exemption on the gain-on-function moratorium from Fauci's NIAID.
• 2016 - Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences touted WIV1 (Wuhan Institute of Virology Virus 1) was "poised for human emergence." (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.1517719113)
• 2017/2018 - "There is going to be an accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen" became a commonly-used phrase.
• April 2019 - "Four patent applications of Moderna were modified to include the term 'accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen' as the justification for making a vaccine for a thing that did not exist."
