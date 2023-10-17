Meher Baba's Use of the Word "Sanskaras"

“None of the great Masters in the past has given such explanations as I have. They were great Masters, great Avatars, and they realized so many souls. However, what they gave or left to the world was only shariat..... While what I give is the explanation of the Knowledge that is beyond the scope of the ordinary intellect to grasp and understand….. What I explain is a subject beyond the comprehension of the mind and [it is given] only to those who are prepared to digest it, not to everybody. For all can neither grasp it nor tolerate it nor even bear to hear it….. The very foundation of all my explanations is sanskaras, which no religion has explained. I have put it so clearly and logically. Nowhere are sanskaras explained so elaborately or so eloquently.” – Meher Baba, Lord Meher, Online edition, p.700 (1926) (retrieved 11/16/23)

This video had to be re-uploaded on October 17, 2023 due to technical issues. It was originally recorded and uploaded May 27, 2022.

