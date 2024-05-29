Steven D. Kelley The Melted Broadcast ETOLK.TV

https://www.youtube.com/@themeltedbroadcast

The Getty Center Museum has at least 6 basement levels that are larger than the area of the entire museum campus.

It cost over $12 billion to build, the actual cost will never be known.

The bunker is one mile deep well below the basement, with 6 major levels, and several sub levels as large as a city each.

This has connection to all of LA, Orange, and San Bernadino counties.

It connects via high speed tube train to Santa Catalina Island to the west, and Edwards AFB, China Lake, Tonapah, etc, etc etc....

Children go in but they don't come out, unless they are kids that are on TV, like mousekateers.

EVERY child star goes under this place to have fluids taken.

The lowest level is where the most horrible Satanic rituals take place, they make even a Satanist squeamish.

UCLA, USC, FBI, city hall, music center, Disneyland, etc, etc, all connected by tunnels with trams and elevators. Club 33 in Disneyland, the Mark Taper Forum in LA. Almost every old building has tunnels that eventually connect.

These tunnels can be very old, or made recently. Playboy mansion, Lookout mtn, (Jared Leto's house) Brad Pitt's house, and on, and on... the Skirbal center in LA.. how hard is this to prove, they can't hide all the entrances.

Only the Government has the power to do that!! Get the picture yet? IT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS





The bunker under the Getty acts as a “Noah's Ark” for western civilization Artifacts.

The Getty bunker is a Templar fortress, and is the real seat of the Crown.

The Getty bunker provides industrial scale services to pedophiles that include providing victims to consume, and disposal of corpses.





The Getty bunker is the most important of all the deep underground bases, and it is also the the one location that we can use to bring down the entire enemy control of the world by exposing just this one location.





We need everyone in the world to help us, so that we may all be free from this evil.





