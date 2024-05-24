BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fighting with Faith!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 11 months ago

This will be short, but I have been reading from the books of the Bible that were missing from the Protestant Canon. I'm curious as to why these things were left off.

I do want to be clear that the Word of God is whole, and one should not be esteemed over the other. But that all is written for edification of the saints through the Holy Spirit. That it is integral to know Him in intimacy to distinguish what is of the LORD, or of Satan, and that that is worldly.

There is a running theme that I am noticing. Particularly with the Maccabees. These men put Yah first, with continued prayers, fastings, and supplications. This is key. God is speaking to His chosen and drawing them to seek Him with these attributes. With yearning, zeal, and in true repentance.

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy