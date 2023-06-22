Celtic History in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just how Celtic is the United States of America and it's neighbor of Canada? Today we will be discussing how the Celtic migrants such as the Irish, Scottish and Welsh may have been downtrodden and in their homeland of the British Isles, but have invaluably contributed to the genetics, culture and history of Northern America.