BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pentecost
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 4 months ago

The church is built upon the incarnation, crucifixion, and resurrection of Jesus in addition to the day of Pentecost. The problem is that Satan has polluted these events with pagan worship and people ignorantly celebrate vain traditions.

Pentecost took place every year after the Passover, but it was different after the resurrection of Jesus. This seminal event is marginalized by most pastors who don’t even speak about the outpouring of the Holy Ghost and the miracles associated with this immense move of God.

This is not an accident as non-Pentecostal pastors are taught the baptism of the Holy Spirit was only for the first century church. Seminaries teach that the Bible has replaced this supernatural event and the Holy Spirit is not needed anymore. This is a shame because you will never be the person God wants you to be without the Holy Ghost baptism.

This is why Jesus insisted the disciples wait for the promise of the Father. The question must be answered. What gives modern Christians the authority to circumvent the instructions of Jesus?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1914.htm

RLJ-1914 -- MAY 28, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
miraclesjesussatanchurchresurrectioncrucifixiontraditionspentecostincarnationpagan worshipholy ghostbaptism of the holy spiritseminariesfirst century churchnon pentecostal pastorssupernatural eventpromise of the fathermodern christians
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy