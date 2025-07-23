BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FORMER INMATE FROM ⛓ EPSTEIN PRISON RIPS COVERUP
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
103 views • 1 month ago

Ryan and Emily are joined by a former inmate in Epstein's jail to discuss a shady coverup.


Sign up for a PREMIUM Breaking Points subscriptions for full early access to uncut shows and LIVE interaction with the hosts every week: https://breakingpoints.locals.com/sup...


For support connecting your locals account, contact us at breakingpoints.locals.com/contact


Merch Store: https://shop.breakingpoints.com/


Subscribe to Ryan's DropSiteNews: https://www.dropsitenews.com/subscribe?coupon=90648bdb



To listen to Breaking Points as a podcast, check them out on Apple and Spotify


Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/breaking-points-with-krystal-and-saagar/id1570045623


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Kbsy61zJSzPxNZZ3PKbXl


#news #politics #youtube


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XasyxJA0aSo


Jeffrey Epstein Death: 2 Guards Slept Through Checks and Falsified Records


The guards did not check on him for three hours, officials said. The disclosures came as the guards and the warden at the jail were removed.


Reposting the end:


On Monday, the chairman and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons, Hugh Hurwitz, demanding answers about how Mr. Epstein could have been unsupervised long enough to take his own life.


The letter said Mr. Epstein’s apparent suicide had brought to light “severe miscarriages” or deficiencies in how inmates are managed at the jail and had “allowed the deceased to ultimately evade facing justice.”


It was signed by Representatives Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, and Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican.


Mr. Nadler and Mr. Collins demanded that the Bureau of Prisons hand over by Aug. 21 any details about Mr. Epstein’s mental health evaluations and his housing, as well as the bureau’s protocols for handling inmates considered at risk of suicide.


They also requested to be told how Mr. Epstein was being monitored and what the surveillance cameras may have recorded in or near Mr. Epstein’s cell.


At the same time, Senator Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged Mr. Barr on Tuesday to rip up an agreement federal prosecutors in Florida had reached with Mr. Epstein in 2008 that shielded not only him, but also any other co-conspirators who may have helped him lure teenage girls into prostitution.


“This crooked deal cannot stand,” Mr. Sasse said in his letter.


https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/13/nyregion/jeffrey-epstein-jail-officers.html

