How Beautiful On The Mountains are the Feet Adar, Purim w/PG

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/02/how-beautiful-on-mountains-governments.html ADAR, Purium Christian Vales Calender Last Month in a Spiritual Calendar STRENGTH! THE JOY OF THE LORD IS OUR STRENGTH IN THE ZONE... BEING LED BY GOD'S HOLY SPIRIT In your presence, face to face with God is fullness of Joy. Prayer Talking to God. The words of God coming out of us that he wrote in us when he saved our souls and filled us with LIGHT, Truth. The Spirit of Truth. Editorial A leader. That must be right! Jesus Christ. .A good leader sees ALL! Knows All, Loves Man! Above all Must be right! Knows what is right and acts on what is right. Makes laws that are right, just, and fair with the highest standards. A man who would never, never coward or bow to the lowest of immorality. Who is such a leader perfect in all his ways: Jesus Christ. No good to have your boxes all checked off and everyone doing the wrong thing. Making everyone sick, ill, dying, unhappy, and miserable and the only happiness is the love of money. Living immorally, suffering because their lifestyles are not good for them. People loved their 401k's rising but all the food is owned by big corporations. In order to cut cost the food is no good, even poisoned for longer shelf life. Farms, oil companies corporations even government corporations, are all sorcerers. They get together to poison the air, land, and water. Planning to make more profit. With the money that is make-believe, not real gold and silver coins. LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up Facebook, D-Live, Rumble, Clout Hub, JoshWhoTV, and Twitch, and every Sunday at 1:00 PM EST for World News, see the contact list below! Friday On Brighteon 6:00 pm Sunday Evening on Brighteon.5:00 pm-6:00 pm Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers' "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world. Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021 https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/01/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html Neighborhood B2T Platform https://b2tneighborhood.com/ResistanceChicks JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director... Website: resistancechicks https://www.resistancechicks.com/ sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters Resistance Chicks P.O. Box 107 Milford, OH 45150 E-mail: [email protected] Sound Cloud https://soundcloud.com/leah-svensson Masfaith3 FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only. Nothing on this channel constitutes financial advice. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

