Are the Rich Preparing for Doomsday? Inside Look at Secret Underground Bunker Plans

Why were members of the Senate given satellite phones for emergency communication? Less than a year ago, MEMBERS OF CONGRESS were GIVEN EMERGENCY SATELLITE PHONES ⚠️ Satellite communication was being deployed "to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event." The phones were” a security backstop in the case of an emergency that "takes out communications" in America.” WE ARE FUNDING THEIR SATELLITE PHONES… SO WHERE’S OURS?

Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation has been selling stocks of Microsoft,Jamie Dimon just sold $150 million of JPMorgan for first time since 2005, Mark Zuckerberg sold more than $400mil of Meta and Jeff Bezos sold $8.5 billion of Amazon stock. Elites are dumping stocks, selling their homes and building underground bunkers. Are you paying attention ?

Serious question. Why are a bunch of millionaires, celebrities and elites suddenly building huge underground doomsday bunkers?”

Is all this bunker-building a sign the 1% know something we don’t and are preparing for end times?

Podcaster Christina Randall said “Zuckerberg’s reported bunker is one of approximately 15 end-of-days projects being undertaken by billionaires worldwide and said the Biblical Book of Revelation, which predicts the end of the world, is being fulfilled.”

Dom Lucre said“I revealed that Joe Biden was building an underground bunker in his Delaware home 2 weeks ago, (insert) a week later it was revealed that Mark Zuckerberg along with 14 other billionaires are building underground bunkers, all of these will be completed before the winter of 2024.”

“BILLIONAIRES' APOCALYPSE BUNKERS NOW HAVE FIRE MOATS AND DECONTAMINATION ROOMS

From Mark Zuckerberg's $100 million fortress in Hawaii to Peter Thiel's New Zealand hideaway, billionaires are sparing no expense on survival bunkers.

The ultra-rich are focusing on survival, pouring millions into bunkers now reportedly with fire moats, water cannons, MRI machines, and even a parking spot for a submarine. What do they know that we don’t?”

