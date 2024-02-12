There's Something Deep & Dark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine: This Is A Fetish
* All the masks came off this weekend.
* The border/invasion bill was a fig leaf — and complete ruse.
* The Ukraine situation is bigger than pay-offs and money laundering.
* There is something so dark.
* The uniparty has a sick obsession re: funneling $ into Ukraine.
WATCH:
◦ Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake
◦ Hunter’s Role Funding Bio-Labs
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3384: Lies In The Senate (12 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4czepi-episode-3384-lies-in-the-senate.html