Garden Preps For Autumn! 🤩🐶

Well, here we are in mid-summer and it's time to seriously think about planning the autumn and fall garden. I’ve done some weeding to give the pineapples a breather. The tomatoes are still ripening, especially the succession planting of volunteers. And the cucumbers are still trying to grow. All in all, a good summer, despite the high humidity during mid-day.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll