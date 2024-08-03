Garden Preps For Autumn! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, here we are in mid-summer and it's time to seriously think about planning the autumn and fall garden. I’ve done some weeding to give the pineapples a breather. The tomatoes are still ripening, especially the succession planting of volunteers. And the cucumbers are still trying to grow. All in all, a good summer, despite the high humidity during mid-day.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll