4/7/2024
Matthew 13:24-30 Weeds Among The Wheat
Intro: Let them grow together. Why doesn’t God get rid of evil in the world? Well…..He is going to when the last person has come to faith in Jesus Christ. But why doesn’t He do it now? Why does He allow suffering and death and war and tragedies? This passage answers that question for everyone.