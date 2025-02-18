The Shocking Truth About QR Code Scams: Protect Your Bank Account Today!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You might think that QR codes are only useful for ordering food or scanning a ticket, but beware - they're also being used to steal money from bank accounts! Cybercriminals are using malicious QR codes to steal money directly from your account. Don't click on any suspicious links or download anything from unknown sources. Stay safe online and keep an eye out for these scams. The following link will take you to the Dr. Oz show mentioned in this video, which provides more detail about this QR code bank account scam: