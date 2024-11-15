Canada has conducted its largest military exercises in 40 years, practicing repelling Russia on Latvian territory.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he would resist Ukraine's NATO membership for as long as he remains in office.

He made this remark in an interview with Chinese television, as reported by Voice of America.

The publication notes that Robert Fico opposes international sanctions against Russia, a stance also shared by Beijing.

The Slovak leader also effectively placed responsibility for the war in Ukraine on Western countries.





Fico expressed support for humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and described its EU membership as desirable but firmly opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership, explaining that it could lead to "the outbreak of a third world war."

The Prime Minister emphasized that as long as he is Slovakia’s head of government, he will stand against Ukraine joining the Alliance.

"Ukraine can be part of the EU but cannot be a member of NATO," Robert Fico stressed.