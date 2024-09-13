BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Agent Testifies Agency Created Hip Hop to Keep Black Americans Enslaved
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
8 months ago

John Homeston, a retired CIA agent, recently dropped a bombshell on NTV. He revealed that hip hop was actually a covert psychological operation designed by the CIA in the 1980s, and the psy-op is still going strong today.

According to Homeston, the CIA was working behind the scenes, providing support, funding and creative direction for major artists like NWA, Dr. Dre, Public Enemy and Run DMC.

He revealed that the agency spent “big money, serious money” in this secret operation aimed at corrupting American youth with nihilistic, anti-establishment, and anti-American ideologies, and sowing division within the country.

And the worst part? The whole industry is designed to be monetized by the shadowy elite, who profit off the chaos they help create.




