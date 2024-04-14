BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Criminal Case Against Swissmedic For Direct Harms By Mrna Covid 'Vaccines' 14-04-2024
82 views • 04/14/2024

Criminal complaint – Corona Anzeige

https://corona-complaint.ch/criminal-complaint/


Summary – Corona Anzeige

https://corona-complaint.ch/summary/


EN_Criminal-Complaint-Swissmedic_DEEPL_v2.0.pdf

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=2037


Evidence Report (ER) 2.0

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=2056


PowerPoint-Präsentation

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=1806


EN_Executive-Summary_v2.0.pdf

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=2067


EN_Criminal-Complaint-Swissmedic_DEEPL_v1.0.pdf


Media – Corona Anzeige

https://corona-complaint.ch/media/


Media Conference: Criminal complaint against Swissmedic - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fufq_KdyuVo&t=9s&ab_channel=CoronaAnzeige


Switzerland: Legal team files updated criminal case against Swissmedic – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2024/04/03/legal-team-files-criminal-case-against-swissmedic/


Switzerland: Criminal Case Against Swissmedic For Direct Harms By mRNA Covid “Vaccines.”

https://www.truth11.com/untitled-1512/


Corona Anzeige

https://coronacomplaint.ch/


Summary – Corona Anzeige

https://corona-complaint.ch/summary/


Source list Criminal complaint 00_Quellenverzeichnis Strafanzeige.xlsx

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=2046


Source list Evidence Report 00_Quellenverzeichnis Evidenzreport.xlsx

https://corona-anzeige.ch/?wpdmdl=2058


Legislation governing therapeutic products in Switzerland

https://www.swissmedic.ch/swissmedic/en/home/legal/legal-basis/rechtsgrundlagen-fuer-heilmittel-in-der-schweiz.html


vaccinesvideovaccinebreaking newschargesgenocidecourtlawevidencedepopulationlawyerprosecutioncasetrialcriminalmass murdercoronacomplaintjabscovid-19mrnaswissmedicpharmaceutical fraudkruse strafanzeigereport guilty
