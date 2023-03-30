Youngkin Signs Bill Banning Unequal Restrictions on Virginia Places of Worship During Emergencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I may not be a huge fan of Glenn Youngkin, but he's signing many of the right bills. This is one of them, as I covered on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation on Sunday that prohibits government officials from imposing discriminatory restrictions on places of worship during state emergencies.
HB 2171 stipulates that “No rule, regulation, or order issued by the Governor or other governmental entity pursuant to this chapter shall impose restrictions on the operation of a place of worship that are more restrictive than the restrictions imposed on any other business, organization, or activity.” The measure previously passed the Republican-controlled House of Delegates (53-43) and Democrat-controlled Senate (35-5) last month.
Following the March 2020 Covid outbreak, then-Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order on March 24 temporarily banning public and private gatherings of 10 people or more, including at places of worship. The order furthermore mandated the closure of businesses and venues deemed “non-essential,” such as restaurants, gyms, and hair salons, among others.
