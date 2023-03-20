DeSantis Responds To Trump Potentially Being Arrested Tuesday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is Ron DeSantis' much anticipated response to Trump potentially being arrested on Tuesday for a misdemeanor of having allegedly giving Stormy Daniels "Hush Hush Money" about their supposed affair. #DeSantis2024
Shop American Patriots Apparel: www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Watch the Full Video (No CBDC in Florida) on Ron DeSantis' Rumble Channel: www.rumble.com/v2dz4iw-no-cbdc-in-florida.html
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️ 🇺🇸
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC
YouTube - www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!