DeSantis Responds To Trump Potentially Being Arrested Tuesday
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
227 views • 03/20/2023

Here is Ron DeSantis' much anticipated response to Trump potentially being arrested on Tuesday for a misdemeanor of having allegedly giving Stormy Daniels "Hush Hush Money" about their supposed affair. #DeSantis2024

Shop American Patriots Apparel: www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Watch the Full Video (No CBDC in Florida) on Ron DeSantis' Rumble Channel: www.rumble.com/v2dz4iw-no-cbdc-in-florida.html 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️ 🇺🇸

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry 

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC 

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC 

YouTube - www.youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel 

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumpfreedomfloridadonald trumpnew yorkron desantissteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots appareldonald j trumpgovernor ron desantisdesantistrump 2024steven baldassaritrump vs desantisdesantis 2024desantis responds to trump arrestdesantis responds to trump potentially being arrested tuesdaydesantis response to trump being arrestedbreaking news breaking news today
