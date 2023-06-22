⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (22 June 2023).

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 June 2023)

◽️ Tonight, Russian Aerospace Forces launched group long-range precision strikes at AFU foreign-made hardware and weapons depot.

◽️ Assigned target has been destroyed. The goal of the strike has been achieved.

◽️ The UKR AF have continued their unsuccessful attempts to launch offensive in South Donetsk, Zaporozhskoye, Donetsk & Krasny Liman directions during the past 24 hrs.

◽️ Two attacks by AFU units of the 37th Marine Brigade have been repelled near Vremevka salient, Novodonetskoye & Makarovka in S Donetsk direction.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have launched strikes at manpower & hardware clusters of 31st Mechanised Brig, 110th & 128th Territorial Defence brigs close to Neskuchnoye, Novosyolki & Novodarovka.

* As a result of the strikes, an infantry fighting vehicle, as well as 3 armoured fighting vehi have been destroyed.

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, aviation & artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Novodanilovka, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaki & Lobkovoye.

◽️ Total losses of the enemy over the past 24 hrs in these directions have amounted to over 110 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 4 infantry fighting vehi, 8 armoured fighting vehi, 2 motor vehi & 2 D-20 howitzers.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug GoF aviation, artillery have successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Vesesoye, Severnoye & Pervomayskoye.

◽️ Over 185 UKR servicemen, an infantry fighting vehi, 2 armoured fighting vehi & 3 motor vehi have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ Apart from that, 2 ammo depots of the UKR AF have been destroyed near Seversk & Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, committed and skillful actions of Russian units, Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces allowed to repel five enemy attacks close to Kuzmino and Serebryansky forestry.





◽️ Aviation inflicted fire damage on the 21th and 67 Mechanised Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Terni and Serebryanka.





▫️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Yampolovka, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Serebryansky forestry.





◽️ The enemy has suffered losses of over 135 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have destroyed AFU manpower and hardware close to Novomlynsk, Petropavlovka, Kotlyarovka, and Stelmakhovka.





◽️ In addition, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were neutralised near Sinkovka and Novosyolovskoye.





◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, an armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, as well as an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system during the day.





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 105 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 124 areas during the day.





▫️ Moreover, a command and observation post of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Veseloye.





◽️ Air defence forces have intercepted five Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





◽️ Air defence means have shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), Kremennaya, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Razdolovka, Volnovakha, Kirillovka, Krasnopolye (Donetsk People's Republic), Lyubimovka, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Chervoniy Mayak (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 444 airplanes and 240 helicopters, 4,740 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,278 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,129 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,193 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,110 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.