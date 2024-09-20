James Woods - In their own words…





Meanwhile:





'What kind of man of God would do that?' | Ohio pastor who used bullhorn to incite mob on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison immediately





Afederal judge sentenced an Ohio pastor to two-and-a-half years in prison Thursday and ordered him to report immediately to jail for using a bullhorn to incite the mob against police on Jan. 6, 2021.





William Dunfee, 59, of Coshocton, Ohio, was convicted after a stipulated bench trial in January of one felony count of civil disorder and one misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted area. A second felony count, obstruction of an official proceeding, was dismissed in August following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling narrowing the statute earlier this year.





Dunfee is the pastor of New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw in Ohio and partner in a construction company named Cross Builders. He was identified in part thank to the company-branded jacket he wore on Jan. 6.





Dunfee appeared in court Thursday for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, who said he was disturbed by how Dunfee had used his position of trust as a pastor to not only urge others on the East side of the U.S. Capitol to knock down police barricades but to recruit reinforcements for the more pitched clash between rioters and police on the west side.





"What kind of man of God would do that, sir?" Walton asked him.





Dunfee faced a recommended sentencing guideline of 18-24 months, but Walton varied upward to 30 months, or two-and-a-half years. He also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution. Although Walton was not required to order Dunfee immediately detained, he chose to do so — saying he believed in the current political climate he was a potential danger to the community. Dunfee will be held at the D.C. Jail until he is assigned to a federal facility by the Bureau of Prisons.





Federal prosecutors had sought four years in prison for Dunfee, saying unlike many other rioters who eventually wound up at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he didn’t attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse. Instead, he went straight to the east side of the building, where he used a bullhorn to whip the crowd into a “frenzy.” Dunfee led other protesters in “Fight for Trump” chants and periodically turned his attention to police, who he demanded allow the crowd past barricades and to the steps of the Capitol.

Walton's decision to immediately detain Dunfee appeared to shock family and friends who'd attended the hearing in his support. As U.S. Marshals were preparing to take Dunfee into custody, one supporter who'd come to watch the proceeding said from the public gallery, "Thanks for standing for Jesus. Thanks for being a man of God."





In the 44 months since the Capitol riot, more than 1,500 people have now been charged with crimes ranging from entering a restricted area to seditious conspiracy. More than 900 have now been sentenced in connection to Jan. 6.





