Controlled Opposition, Conservative Catholics, McCann & Letourneau, O.J. & Luigi, Jihad, Deception

2025-01-05 Tim, Bill, Lynn, Johnny

Topic list:

* Richard D. Hall and Jim Fetzer.

* Keeping Conservative Catholics on the plantation.

* Is there such a thing as a “Good Catholic”?

* Whitney Webb, Jeffrey Epstein and female predators.

* What do Kate McCann and Mary Kay Letourneau have in common?

* O.J. Simpson vs. Luigi Mangione.

* Richard D. Hall and Alex Jones.

* How does the Machine keep the military in line?

* The importance of false flags.

* Lee Harvey Oswald and Francis Gary Powers.

* Jihadis on parade: Shamsud Din Jabbar and Nidal Hassan.

* 12, 13 or 14: Nidal Hassan’s victims to Tribes of Israel to Apostles of Jesus Christ.

* Challenger car smash, the K141 Kursk and 9/11.

* “General” Flynn and his brother General Flynn.

* Nicole Brown(-)Simpson, Mary Kay Letourneau and Madeleine McCann: always in the “news”.

* The slavery of deception: this is war.

_____________________

