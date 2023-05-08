Eric Huysmans Drops Out Over The Prime Directive

Eric, Brian and Katherine visualize meeting on the University Galacticus UFO mothership and start off working with Brian’s strategy guide.

17:00 Eric asks if the source of Brian’s grey patch, which is blocking him, is human or non-human.

17:30 This may have led Katherine on, as says that Brian has an alien implant in his body which is static, still, not very animated. Eric says it is indeed an implant, so this confirms this fantasy and leads Katherine on further. She says it could be an alien being put there as a control mechanism.

20:00 Eric says it is blocking the energy in a negative way and Katherine confirms that it is negative.

25:00 I never thought of myself having an implant but I am very loyal to the Greys. I describe how I support the agenda to turn humans into hybrids and Eric tells me to stop, at 26:00. He explains that my implant has turned on and my words are coming from it, which is presumptuous, since I have publicly expressed this view countless times over the past three years.

28:00 Katherine says she thinks that the implant was put there but not with a good intention and both of them take seriously their fantasy that I have an alien implant within me! There is zero evidence for this.

46:00 Eric says I should bear the consequences of accepting that controlling mechanism (the implant).

57:24 Eric announces that Eric/Council of 9 (CO9) can no longer work with me because of this program running in my head because it is against the prime directive.

100:00 I asked Eric, “Is the Council of 9 saying that there is a prime directive? Eric replied, “No. We are not saying that.” So, now he is contradicting himself.

1:05:00 Eric/CO9 claims that the Greys are interfering without people’s consent and that their implant in me is controlling me and they put it in me without my 100% consent and they, the CO9, will not allow that. This is all fantasy built upon fantasy. I don’t believe that I have an implant.

Eric says that he KNOWS that I have an implant. He said he has 300 inside himself.

106:10 Katherine confesses that I don’t have to believe that I have an implant because she could be making it up!

107:20 Eric says it doesn’t matter whether I have implants or not, so he is contradicting himself again. He says the issue is that I don’t agree with the prime directive.

108:20 Eric said that when we have a meeting and we don’t agree on the way and path forward, that is the end of the meeting. The problem with Eric’s thinking since November of 2022 is, why did he do about 20 videos with Preparing for E.T. Contact when he was fully aware of the two page philosophy post on the “About” page of our Meetup at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-... ? We obviously didn’t agree to his Star Trek prime directive. Why does he leave now? Why did he support us so much in the first place? I didn't change. Eric/CO9 changed.

109:10 Now, Eric says that he doesn't care whether the prime directive exists or not. Then he speaks only for himself, not the CO9, and says you will not intervene if I don’t give you the consent. But the Greys are always careful to ask for people’s consent and they are respectful when people say no. Maybe Eric is unaware of this. I think I didn't explain to Eric that I believe that the Greys do ask for consent and do not force themselves on others without consent. I think this misunderstanding caused Eric to drop out. I emailed the next day and he never responded so I am not going to email him about this again. He quit with me first and I quit with him too. It looks like this was just a misunderstanding and not a genuine difference in view between Eric and myself. But life is like that. Good working relationships get destroyed over nothing, over simple misunderstandings. As a Buddhist, I don't fight with reality. I just accept it. I accept impermanence and move on.

1:14:00 Katherine again confesses that she “doesn’t have certainty. This whole thing could be made up.” I confronted Katherine that she was just making it up that I have an implant and she laughed nervously. Then Eric confesses, “Of course you’re uncertain. Of course you're uncertain.” This whole thing was a confusion of assumptions and fantasies.

Eric has helped us a lot at Preparing for E.T. Contact Meetup group so we wish him well on his path and success in the future.