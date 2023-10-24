Looks Like We’re Actually Going to War With Iran. Are We Ready for This?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(2:12) Col. Douglas Macgregor
(4:50) Threats to the Homeland
(6:20) Iran & its Missiles
(13:20) Going into Gaza
(20:08) American Hostages
(22:10) Impact on the American Economy
Some Key Takeaways:
1. Hamas & IDF Ground Forces Clash For 1st Time Inside Gaza; Reportedly Suffer Heavy Losses
2. Hezbollah has a strong presence in Mexico at the Southern Border and many of their operatives are here in the U.S. Hamas also has a presence in both.
3. 100,000 Egyptian troops moved to Egypt's border with Gaza
Original Video Pulled from Tucker Carlson's Channel on X:
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1716574971206500570
