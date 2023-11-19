19. AZK: WHO: Global Vaccination Regime after Global Vaccination Tragedy? mRNA-Vaccinations: Effect and Dangers (Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi) | www.kla.tv/27482

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
„It is scientifically
proven that this vaccination can only have negative effects and this in a
life-threatening extent.“ Prof. Dr. Bhakdi speaks out blatantly with clear
evidence uncovering the “Large-scale fraud that has been organized from highest
positions”. He says his speech at 19th AZK is his final speech and calls on
every person: “Stand up now! It’s your turn! You must prevent this! No one else
can… I said and did everything within my possibilities.”
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27482
👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27482/pdf
▬▬▬▬ About this channel
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we don't report according to the ideology
and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts
will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
https://en.anti-zensur.info/