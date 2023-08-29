Anti-Vaxx Novak Djokovic FINALLY Allowed To Compete In U.S. Grand Slam Star WINS In Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic may be the greatest tennis player of all time.

Mom and health coach Gina Bontempo is here to talk about the real courage that was displayed by Novak Djokovic when he refused the vaccine bioweapon.

The ESPN awards show called the ESPYS recently gave an award for courage to the women’s soccer team.

They received the award for bringing attention to the bogus political issue of equal pay.

ESPN should have given the award for courage to Novak Djokovic because he refused the vaccine mandate at great personal expense and that took real courage.

Back during the Covid-19 pandemic Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia for refusing the vaccine.

Novak now holds the most titles out of any other player in the world.

He stood up for his own personal freedom and autonomy and that scares the globalist totalitarians.

Djokovic is a symbol for freedom across the world even though the mainstream sports media tries to diminish his accomplishments.

If the elites really do attempt to bring back the Plandemic 2.0, heroes like Novak Djokovic will inspire the public to reject and resist the next round of tyranny.

