Dmitry Medvedev at the XII St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Video from 27th.

The following posted by Medvedev, today, June 28th.

Look who’s come!

A wonderful trio is emerging in NATO and the European Commission: Mark Rutte, Ursula von der Leyen, and Kaja Kallas, the new and the old heads, each one more beautiful than the other.

Number one. Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ former PM, and now NATO’s Secretary-General. Quite a peculiar guy. In a relatively short time, this once moderate statesman whomI used to meet at summits has turned into an avid Russophobe and loyal Atlanticist.

Let’s not even begin to guess what substances from Amsterdam coffeeshops were the reason for this sudden change in his mood.

The Dutch are a very specific people standing out even against the rest of free Europe. His ostentatious modesty at home is matched with ferociousness at the political arena. Since a while ago, he fiercely hates our country; supports increasingly tough sanctions; is likely to faithfully follow the course of the classical paranoidal Atlanticism.

Number two. A familiar face, no longer young and emaciated: Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, aged 65. An unkind Belgian-German political grandma. Outwardly resembles a medium-sized Volga roach.

During the pandemic, she achieved notable prosperity procuring overpriced Pfizervaccines. Even the have-seen-it-all liberoid “kinda men” of the European Commission clearly beware of her. And all the more so, her record lists serving as West Germany’s defense minister: in her term in office, she also found herself at the centre of a corruption scandal involving millions’ worth contracts with “external consultants.” Was about to resign with disgrace, but dried roach doesn’t sink. Since 2019 Ursula has been the head of the European Commission, drilling her nonbinary commissioners with a heavy masculine hand.

At the very same time, she is masochistically loyal to the overseas masters and is ready toprovide the geriatric playboys from Washington with any kind of perverted forms of love. She is constantly spouting angry nonsense towards Russia, paying no heed to whatever she is saying.

Number three. Kaja Kallas, aged 47. Will most likely become the head of European diplomacy, i.e., the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policyinstead of flaccid-faced Borrell.

For now, she is the PM of a great superpower, the fearsome Estonia. Clearly, such a country has a matching PM. Kaja wonderfully combines the two most important features of a successful European politician: atomic Russophobia and endless greed for gain. As she was hysterically screaming about the Russian threat for all the country to hear, her own dear husband, Arvo Hallik, one of the owners of a transport firm was doing very profitable business with Russian companies. And in 2022-23, he made about €1,5 million. By the way, once upon a time the wifey invested in the hubby’s business about €350.000 (in her words, “lent”). After the facts had come out, and the enraged Estonian public tried to bring the enterprising madame to justice, she cold-bloodedly lied to the esteemed fellow citizens, saying, she “didn’t know anything, and is very sorry”, but wouldn’t resign no matter what. Like, she needed money.

She is also an expert on human rights; she is the one who uttered the well-known nazi phrase, ““visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.”

And she is also very brave: she courageously legalized same-sex marriages in the demographically collapsing Estonia.

It is no wonder thus, that now she is Ursula von der Leyen’s protégé, and will soon become her right hand.

Anyway, speaking more seriously, the European freak show is getting more and more amusing: the further it goes the uglier the participants become.

Now we should be expecting some Pennywise from across the ocean.

I wish all the best to the newly appointed; that is, to translate it from the diplomatic language, the most epic failures and monstrous problems when executing the high powers while in office! We’ll be helping them with it in every waypossible!







