Why the Deep State Desperately Wants to Destroy MAGA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the most corrupt government in the world the American deep state? Why are they so afraid of President Trump? This video will answer those questions and leave no doubt about it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Banned.video - Info Wars - Pandemic 2 Officially Launched By Globalists
https://banned.video/watch?id=6566689ea01ac23ffebd9c5a
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com