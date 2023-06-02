🇺🇬 🇺🇸 Ugandan students, protest against Joe Biden in front of their parliament, and sing, "We don't want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇬 🇺🇸 Ugandan students from at least 13 universities take to the streets, protest against Joe Biden in front of their parliament, and sing, "We don't want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money."
Source @/CIG/ Telegram | Counter Intelligence Global