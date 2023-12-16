Create New Account
Israel's Mass Assassination Factory
The Kokoda Kid
Amy Goodman, from Democracy Now news service, interviews Yuval Abraham regarding Israel's deliberate targeting of high-rise apartments, known as 'Power Targets', which usually results in heavy civilian casualties, and how this policy may well be another war crime to be added to the books.

Video Source:

Democracy Now with Amy Goodman

Featuring Yuval Abraham from The Intercept

Closing Theme Music:

'What The Sand Saw' by Alex Melodic

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Democracy Now or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

israelgenocidewar crimespalestiniansgazagaza waridf

