Joseph Z | JosephZ.com | Are 41 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Right Now? How Do You Share the Gospel With Your Family This Thanksgiving?

Are 41 Biblical Prophecies Being Fulfilled Right Now? How Do You Share the Gospel With Your Family This Thanksgiving?

Learn More About Joseph Z Today At: www.JosephZ.com

SIGN #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot (Sodom & Gomorrah) Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flood + Note Samson Had His Encounter With Delilah In the Gaza Region)

SIGN #5 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #7 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #8 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #9 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #10 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #11 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)

Why Is CERN located in Geneva?

Why Is the World Economic Forum located in Geneva?

Why Is the United Nations located in Geneva?

Why Is GAVI Located In Geneva?

Why Is the World Health Organization In Geneva?